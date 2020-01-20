Howard Hawks has won election to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents three times and served for 18 years, but he announced Monday that he he won't run again.
Hawks, 84, said in a statement that he was grateful to District 2 voters for the chance to have served the NU system. Hawks is chairman and founder of Tenaska, an independent energy company.
District 2 includes much of Sarpy County and a chunk of Douglas County. He is widely known for his financial contributions to the university, including donations that led to the new College of Business building at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln being named Howard L. Hawks Hall.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Hawks was also a major donor to the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Baxter Arena, among other things.
The announcement creates an opportunity for others. Mike Kennedy, an attorney and longtime member of the Millard Public Schools board, has said he will run in District 2. Jack Stark, a performance psychologist who worked with the Husker football team for years, has filed a document with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission that suggests that he will run.
Hawks said in his statement: "I am privileged to have served our students and citizens and to have been part of our great university system. And I thank the people of District 2 for having trusted me with this civic responsibility."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank goodness the conservative Republican Hawks did a horrible job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.