For years, most of the Elkhorn campus’ art classes at Metropolitan Community College squeezed into a couple of rooms.
It was awkward and cramped, and students sometimes had to get on a waiting list to take certain classes.
The art program no longer has those problems.
Because the Elkhorn campus’ heating, ventilation and air conditioning program has moved to the Fort Omaha campus, plenty of room has opened for the Elkhorn art classes. Now programs such as painting and drawing, printmaking and sculpture have their own rooms in the Elkhorn campus building, which opened in 1980. Art has its own wing in the building now.
“In the past, we had everything kind of squished into two rooms,” said Susan Trinkle Tamayo, Metro’s dean of humanities and the arts. “This is just such a victory for the arts, I think.”
She led a small tour of the new areas Friday with two graduates of the Metro arts program, Alaina Hickman and Marie Schembri, both of Omaha.
“This is beautiful,” Schembri said. “It’s gonna make a lot of students really happy.”
Renovation to convert HVAC rooms into art rooms will conclude this summer. Metro used $512,000 in college funds to do the job. Metro has 13 full-time visual arts faculty members and numerous adjunct faculty members.
The rooms are bright and fresh. There is a studio for painting and drawing, with many easels circled around a large display area for still lifes and human models.
There are two kilns in a back room of the ceramics area, which has a ventilation system to handle fumes. And there’s a room with space and equipment for printmaking.
The campus also has rooms, or studios, for sculpture and for the design, interactivity and media arts program, which includes web design, animation, graphic design and other course tracks.
Metro also has some art programs on the east side of Omaha, including on its Fort Omaha campus and in the North Makerhood District in north downtown.
But the Elkhorn campus now can legitimately lay claim to being Metro’s “art campus.” Elkhorn also has some general education programs, such as English and science.
The Elkhorn campus has a gallery for faculty and student art and for traveling exhibitions. The campus also will soon try out an artist in residence program. And it has a small gallery for student work.
Alaina Hickman graduated from Metro with a photography degree 1½ years ago but has continued taking art classes there.
“I’m kind of a perpetual student,” Hickman said. “I can’t wait to take printmaking here.”
The college hopes others feel that way once they see the new places for art on the Elkhorn campus.
