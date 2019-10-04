The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has disbanded its University of Nebraska at Omaha chapter effective immediately, according to a spokeswoman for the national fraternity.
The closure comes after an allegation of a sexual assault during a party on Sept. 14 at the chapter’s unofficial house near 33rd and Harney Streets.
Heather Kirk, the fraternity’s chief communications officer, said in a statement Thursday that the UNO chapter was disbanded for violations of fraternity and university alcohol and “risk management” policies.
Kirk said that the national fraternity received a report of policy violations related to a social event in September and that it worked with UNO to suspend the chapter and launch an investigation.
The fraternity’s review found that “social event management policy violations” had occurred and found evidence of “unacceptable traditions in the chapter experience,” Kirk said.
“UNO supports and respects Sigma Phi Epsilon’s determination in this matter,” the university said in a statement. “A university investigation into several concerning alleged violations of UNO’s Student Code of Conduct continues.”
An 18-year-old woman reported being assaulted at the chapter’s unofficial house about midnight on Sept. 14, according to an Omaha police report.
Police were called to an Omaha hospital at 4:30 a.m. Sept. 15 on a report of a sexual assault. The woman told police that a 19-year-old man led her to a bedroom multiple times and touched her intimate body parts with knowledge that she was incapable of appraising the nature of the situation because of alcohol consumption.
The man is identified as a UNO student in the police report.
