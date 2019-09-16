LINCOLN — Lance Pérez's effort to build a better engineering college received a boost Monday.

College of Engineering Dean Pérez and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced plans to erect an $85 million building for the College of Engineering.

The College of Engineering is seen as a key element in addressing Nebraska's workforce problems. Statewide reports decry Nebraska's shortage of engineers, information technology specialists and technically skilled workers. Pérez has said he intends to bolster the College of Engineering's enrollment significantly over the next several years.

The new building will go up at the college's main engineering complex, near 17th and Vine Streets, and will be privately funded, including $20 million from Peter Kiewit Sons' Inc.

Engineering at UNL is expected to get a complete makeover within the next few years. 

The NU Board of Regents already approved extensive improvements to the engineering complex. About a year ago, the regents agreed that the Scott Engineering Center should be renovated, Nebraska Hall would undergo building code and handicapped-access upgrades, and The Link would be taken down and rebuilt.

Those projects are expected to cost at least $75.5 million in state, university and private money. The project announced Monday will be in addition to those improvements.

A 2015-16 regents analysis found the College of Engineering buildings "among the worst in the entire University of Nebraska system." That would include NU's campuses in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis.

Pérez said a year ago that research funding at UNL's College of Engineering was at the bottom of the engineering schools in the Big 10.

An effort begun by the business community more than a year ago called Blueprint Nebraska seeks to address the loss of talented workers to other states (called brain drain). Blueprint Nebraska has called for more startup companies, venture capital, high-quality jobs, graduates in science and technology, and research and development.    

