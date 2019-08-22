University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green late last week told a sexual violence victims organization that he appreciated its efforts and recognized that students must have confidence in UNL.

Green sent a letter on Aug. 15 to Dear UNL, a university group that for months has argued that the UNL Title IX office must be revamped.

UNL’s Title IX office, among other tasks, investigates sexual harassment and sexual violence cases at the university.

Green’s letter stopped well short of acceding to many of Dear UNL’s demands. Green noted that new federal regulations have been proposed affecting Title IX and that he is awaiting those changes to see how his Title IX office will be affected.

Some have argued nationwide over the past several years that Title IX provisions introduced under former President Barack Obama tilted to favor alleged victims over alleged perpetrators.

Under current Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, there is some effort to boost the due process rights of the accused.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

The Dear UNL group has said the Title IX office’s staffers are cold, its rules are convoluted and that victims sometimes feel misunderstood, unsupported and blamed for the incidents in question.

Dear UNL representatives three times have spoken publicly to the NU Board of Regents. And publicly, at least, the regents haven’t reacted to their presentations. Dear UNL spoke to the board again last Friday, after Green’s letter had been emailed to them the previous evening.

The organization’s message appeared to be unchanged.

Dear UNL wants an oversight committee to monitor the Title IX office; clearer information about the office’s role and responsibilities, and about what victims can expect from the office; removal of UNL Title IX coordinator Tami Strickman and the hiring of additional staff; a stronger support system for survivors of sexual violence; and more comprehensive training for the Title IX office, campus police, health center and other individuals and groups.

The group describes its demands in detail in a 10-plus-page document.

The organization maintains a website that calls for people to write emails to the chancellor and requests that people sign Dear UNL’s petition.

The website also keeps track, by the second, of how much time has passed (for instance, “73 days, five hours, 39 minutes and 24 seconds”) since the group’s last face-to-face meeting with Green, at 7:30 a.m. on June 10. The website says, “Time’s Up.”

UNL’s administration has maintained that the Title IX office is an investigative office, not an advocacy group. Green’s letter said UNL already has added staffers to its Title IX office.

Green’s letter said he “does not believe it is appropriate” to shift responsibilities from the coordinator to an oversight committee. And, he wrote, a Student Affairs Advocacy and Support Office already provides support and access to counselors to address student survivors’ suffering, Green said.

“We have done a great deal of work in the last two years, are improving our communication with students and will continue to seek ways to ensure support for victims ... We understand we must do a better job of communicating all of the resources we have available,” Green wrote.

Our best photos, July 2019

1 of 86