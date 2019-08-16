Susan Fritz officially installed 2

LINCOLN — Susan Fritz formally became the first woman to lead the University of Nebraska system on Friday.

Fritz was chosen to serve as the interim president after Hank Bounds announced he would step down. She has said she will not compete for the permanent presidency.

NU is in the midst of a job search for its next permanent president. NU is a system of universities in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis. Since the system was created 51 years ago, eight men have led it. One of those, James Linder, was an interim president like Fritz.

Fritz was elected to be interim president in May and formally installed Friday.

She has been NU's executive vice president and provost under Bounds.

She grew up on a Nebraska farm and received all three of her degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her professional career has been spent as a faculty member and administrator at UNL and the NU system. The bulk of her work has been in the UNL College of Agricultural Sciences.

Her specialty is leadership development.

