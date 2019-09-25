Three or four potential candidates for the University of Nebraska presidency met Tuesday in Omaha with members of the NU search committee.

Their names weren’t disclosed, but the interviews took place at a downtown location, The World-Herald has learned.

The development indicates that headway is being made in the search to replace NU President Hank Bounds, who resigned this year and left in August.

A person close to the situation, who spoke on the condition of not being named, said it’s likely that more candidates will be interviewed in the near future.

The NU system, with institutions in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis, is led by a president, and the institutions are headed by chancellors who report to the president. The president reports to the NU Board of Regents.

The University of Nebraska is using the services of a consulting firm, AGB Search, to assist in putting together a pool of applicants and nominees, doing background checks and performing other tasks.

Roderick McDavis, former president of Ohio University, is the managing principal of AGB Search, which is based in Washington, D.C.

McDavis has said he hopes the search can be wrapped up by the regents by the end of the year. A list of finalists will not be divulged. State law was changed three years ago so that only one finalist is required to be named when NU seeks a new president or chancellor.

The rationale for this change was that excellent candidates would decline to compete for the NU job if a list of several finalists would be publicly disclosed.

