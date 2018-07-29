Omaha ranked best city for college grads
Omahans have that humble Midwestern “aw shucks” mentality, which might not work to their advantage when recruiting young professionals.
An analysis this year by ZipRecruiter and reported by the St. Louis Business Journal gave Omahans something to boast about, if only they would. The analysis called Omaha the best city in the nation this year for college graduates to start their careers.
The study looked at such things as unemployment rate, average commute time, median salary for recent graduates and median rent.
ZipRecruiter referred to Omaha’s “charming turn of the century downtown district” and its “rocking music scene.” It described the city as providing “the rare balance of affordability, high job opportunity and a great quality of life.”
Midwest and Rocky Mountain cities did well. Minneapolis-St. Paul came in second; St. Louis, third; Milwaukee, fifth (behind Pittsburgh); Kansas City, Missouri, sixth; Boise , Idaho, eighth; Denver, ninth; and Cincinnati, 10th.
NCTA invites kids, adults to learn about dirt
The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture wants kids to get dirty.
The two-year school in Curtis on Aug. 8 will hold its third annual Agronomy Youth Field Day. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension program will help NCTA organize the event.
Children will enjoy hands-on experiences with science, agronomy, irrigation and agricultural equipment and technology. They will learn about plants, weeds, insect identification and careers in agriculture.
The field day isn’t just for children. Speakers and information from the Nebraska Extension will be available to parents and other adults. The event will bring home the fact that crop science is a blend of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.
Lunch will be provided and the event is free to participants.
Registration is online for children and adults and is requested by Aug. 3 at https://go.unl.edu/iog5.
