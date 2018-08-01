The University of Nebraska system has named a man with legal experience at the University of Kansas and in the military as the new lead attorney for NU.
James Pottorff spent 17 years as general counsel at KU. Pottorff also was general counsel for a U.S. Army division and military installation, and was deputy staff judge advocate for the U.S. Military Academy in New York.
He will be paid $280,000. He will start work at the NU system on Sept. 10, assuming the NU Board of Regents approves the appointment at its meeting Friday in Lincoln.
He will replace Joel Pedersen, who left for an Omaha law firm early this year.
The NU system said Pottorff has more than 25 years of legal experience in the military and in public higher education.
NU President Hank Bounds said through a press release that Pottorff "has a track record of putting solutions in place to operate more effectively and more efficiently."
