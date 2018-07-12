University of Nebraska system administrator Chris Kabourek moved Wednesday from an interim post to a permanent vice presidency.
Kabourek, a 20-year member of NU’s administrative team, was named vice president for business and finance by NU President Hank Bounds. The position also carries the title of chief financial officer.
He has held the interim role in that job since January.
David Lechner left the post in January to become chief financial officer for the University of South Florida.
Kabourek, who is also a high school basketball referee, spent 11 years as an assistant vice president in the NU system.
NU conducted a national search for Lechner’s replacement. Kabourek was paid $290,000 in his interim post and his new salary hasn’t been finalized.
