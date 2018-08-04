LINCOLN — By most accounts, the buildings of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Engineering are lacking.
One is old. One needs extensive renovation. One needs to be taken down, rebuilt and made bigger.
The NU Board of Regents on Friday took a step toward getting those improvements done by approving an early plan and budget .
Regents material said a 2015-16 facilities analysis found the College of Engineering buildings “among the worst in the entire University of Nebraska system.” That includes two campuses in Omaha, one in Kearney and one in Curtis.
NU will receive $70 million, split by the NU system and the state, and about $5.5 million in private money for the project. The building known as The Link will be torn down, rebuilt and enlarged. Nebraska Hall will undergo building code and handicap access improvements. The Scott Engineering Center will be renovated.
UNL Engineering Dean Lance Perez said the engineering college is at the bottom of the Big 10 in research funding.
“We want to build the College of Engineering that the state needs and deserves,” he said.
In other action, the regents:
» Approved a change in scope and budget for the UNL East Union renovation. The new plan would provide additional meeting and event space and would cost $28.6 million, up from the original $26.6 million. The project will be paid by various UNL sources, including athletic money, bond surplus money and designated student fees.
» Named Ken Bayles, an NU Medical Center associate vice chancellor, to serve in an interim role as the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s associate vice chancellor of research. Bayles will join several other administrators who are serving dual roles for UNO and UNMC, including Chancellor Jeffrey Gold.
» Agreed to endorse the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s bachelor of philosophy program, and UNL’s master and doctorate in geography. The state Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education has expressed concern about low enrollments in the programs. The programs have plans to increase enrollment.
» Gave the nod to the UNMC College of Dentistry’s clinic expansion at the Durham Outpatient Center in Omaha. The cost will be $2.6 million, paid with UNMC and College of Dentistry money.
