Beer is simple enough — turn on the game, pour, drink.
Like most things, it’s far more complicated than it seems. And Tuesday evening, the University of Nebraska Medical Center Science Cafe will host two experts to discuss the complexities of beer-making.
Tony Thomas and Phil Doerr will discuss home brewing at 7 p.m. at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.
Starting as home brewers, Thomas and Doerr spent years improving on their craft at home and in commercial breweries. They founded the South Omaha Brewers Homebrew Club.
Science cafes bring in experts and scientists to discuss science topics in casual spots such as pubs and coffeehouses. They are open to people 21 and older. The first 50 attendees may have free pizza.
Car raffle funds scholarships for Mid-Plains auto students
The 2018 Mid-Plains Community College raffle car will tour Nebraska this summer, making appearances at car shows, parades and other events.
Ten thousand raffle tickets will be sold for $10 apiece. Proceeds go toward scholarships for students in the college’s transportation programs and help fund production of the next raffle car.
The car this year is a 1932 Ford Roadster. The vehicle was built by students in various MPCC automotive programs and is a partnership with Lincoln’s Speedway Motors.
The drawing for the car will take place at 3 p.m. Sept. 8 in downtown North Platte.
UNK Safety Center teaches hundreds of teens to drive
The University of Nebraska at Kearney Safety Center is having another busy year helping teenagers learn how to drive well.
An average of 760 students take driver’s education through the Nebraska Safety Center each year. Fifty-nine sessions are scheduled this year, including fall courses, and 41 schools are participating, from West Point to Chadron.
The center uses 23 instructors. Courses consist of 20 hours in the classroom and five of on-street driving. Those who take the course in Kearney get eight additional hours using simulators and a driving course.
For information, the Safety Center’s homepage is unk.edu/offices/safety_center. You can select “classes available” on the homepage. Or call the Safety Center at 308-865-8256.
