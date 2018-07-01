Three University of Nebraska-Lincoln undergraduates are creating a website for the complete works of writer George Eliot.
Eliot was the pen name of Mary Ann Evans, an acclaimed writer from England’s Victorian era. She wrote the novels “Middlemarch,” “Silas Marner” and “The Mill on the Floss,” as well as poetry and journalism. Eliot died in 1880 at the age of 61.
The students are working on the Eliot project this summer in the UNL Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience program. It provides a stipend for students to work with mentors for 20 hours a week.
The students are Rachel Gordon, a senior English and political science major from Shellsburg, Iowa; Riley Jhi, a senior art and computer science major from Kearney; and Megan Ekstrom, a senior English major from Omaha.
Their adviser and the site’s editor is Beverley Rilett, lecturer and research assistant professor in English.
The archive will include thousands of pages of material that may be searched and downloaded.
UNMC bridge work closes segment of Emile Street
The University of Nebraska Medical Center announced that Emile Street between 41st and 42nd Streets will be closed through much of July.
Installation is taking place of underground utilities and steel for a skybridge to the Davis Global Center for Advanced Interprofessional Learning. The street will be closed from July 2 through July 27.
Metro awarded for career education achievements
Metropolitan Community College has received the 2018 Outstanding Career Education Program Award.
The award was presented at the Nebraska Career Education Conference in early June in Kearney. The award recognizes achievement in career education in middle schools, high schools and colleges.
Metro “is able to meet the needs of the workforce through hands-on training, industry partnerships and expert instructors,” said Nate Barry, Metro’s dean of career and technical education.
