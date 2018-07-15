The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Morrill Hall again will be the place for Sunday with a Scientist, once this month and once in September.
The July 22 event will be on animal behavior, and the Sept. 16 activity will be on archaeology. Sunday with a Scientist highlights the work of UNL scientists while educating visitors, kids and families on science topics.
The activities go from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Morrill Hall is at 645 N. 14th St. in Lincoln. Admission fees are the standard museum charges. Museum members attend for free. Otherwise, adults pay $6, children 5-18 pay $3 and 4 and younger get in for free. Family admission is $13.
Operator of UNO planetarium leads scouts in NASA training
The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Mallory Kountze Planetarium operator and instructor led a couple of Nebraska Girl Scouts in training late last month at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Krista Testin of UNO helped oversee Hannah Sims, 14, of North Platte, and Kate Lembree, 16, of Omaha. Wendy Jamison, an associate professor at Chadron State College and Girl Scout volunteer, also went with the Nebraska group.
The program was called “Reaching for the Stars — Girl Scout Astronomy Club Training.”
The six-day event took place at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. It was designed to promote STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, among girls.
NU ranks 70th in world in earning patents, report says
The University of Nebraska system said last week that a report ranks NU 70th in the world in earning U.S. patents.
Patents protect innovations and discoveries. The report was released by the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association.
Patents enable NU tech-transfer arms UNeMed Corp. and NUtech Ventures to bring university research to the marketplace.
Stetson professor to speak in Lincoln on Title IX compliance
A professor from Florida will speak Friday in Lincoln on Title IX compliance and other higher education topics.
Peter Lake of the Stetson University College of Law will speak at Hillcrest Country Club during the Nebraska State College System Forum. The event will start with a welcome at 9:30 a.m., followed by Lake’s presentation. A panel discussion will begin at 10:30 a.m., featuring Lake, State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln and Danielle Conrad, executive director of ACLU of Nebraska.
Although the event is free and open to the public, the state college system suggests the forum will be appreciated most by those strongly interested in Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in education, and higher education policy.
Attendees must register at bit.ly/NSCSForum.
