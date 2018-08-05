Midtown gallery features paintings by Seward artist
A midtown Omaha art gallery this month will display the new oil paintings of James Bockelman, a Concordia University art professor.
Bockelman’s art has been broadly displayed, including in Berlin; Beacon, New York; Des Moines; and the Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln. Now it will be displayed at Modern Arts Midtown, 3615 Dodge St.
The Seward, Nebraska, artist’s exhibit is titled “Grounded Light.” Bockelman said through a Concordia press release: “I want the eyes to adjust slowly to color as it emerges across the surface of the painting.”
The exhibition started Friday. It will run through Aug. 31. The exhibit is open to the public during the gallery hours, Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kids from 3 states attend Wayne State music camp
Middle school and high school students from Nebraska, Iowa and California attended the Summer Music Camp late last month at Wayne State College.
Music faculty members and area professionals tutored students in world drums, garage band, musical theater, choir, ukulele and other kinds of music and instruments. The camp was held July 23-26.
The Wayne State music department intends to make the Summer Music Camp an annual event.
Nebraska institutions part of medical training event
Nebraska health entities helped train about 3,200 medical workers last month in Atlanta in biocontainment processes. More than 40 trainers from four institutions showed the medical workers how to safely use personal protective equipment.
The four institutions were the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Nebraska Medicine, NU’s National Strategic Research Institute and Indiana University.
Funded by a $1.1 million federal Department of Defense contract, the team also has reviewed equipment and procedures in airlifting patients in isolation systems.
John Lowe, an assistant vice chancellor at UNMC, said: “The Air Force’s commitment to building and maintaining infectious disease response aligns with UNMC’s mission to advance global health security.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.