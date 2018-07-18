A former state tax commissioner received the nod this week to serve as a vice chancellor at the NU system’s two Omaha institutions.
Doug Ewald was tabbed by Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska at Omaha. Ewald will work as vice chancellor for business, finance and business development for both schools.
Ewald’s annual salary will be $300,000. He will begin work Aug. 1, pending approval by the NU Board of Regents.
He was state tax commissioner from December 2006 to October 2013. His administrative experience also includes stints at Union Pacific, KPMG and Ameritas.
UNO said in a press release that Ewald won the job after a national search. Ewald said in the release: “I am thrilled to take on this new challenge. Few organizations can claim a larger impact on our state’s economic well-being than UNO and UNMC.”
