University of Texas regents named former University of Nebraska President J.B. Milliken the lone finalist for chancellor of the Texas system, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The regents voted unanimously on Saturday to support Milliken, the newspaper reported.
Milliken is a native of Fremont, Nebraska, and served as NU president from 2004 to 2014. He left Nebraska to become chancellor of the City University of New York, one of the largest public university systems in the nation.
The University of Texas system has 14 campuses, including the flagship campus at Austin, UT’s MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and other institutions in Arlington, Dallas and San Antonio.
According to the American-Statesman, Milliken’s hiring is expected after a state-required 21-day waiting period.
Milliken received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1979 and his law degree from the New York University School of Law.
World-Herald staff writer Bob Glissmann contributed to this report.
