Enrollment slipped this semester at three of four of the University of Nebraska system's main institutions.
Figures released Monday showed that only the University of Nebraska Medical Center increased its enrollment over the same time last year, a 2.1% rise, to 4,055. That's the 19th straight record high for UNMC, the NU system reported.
NU's other four-year universities — the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska at Kearney — showed small declines from last fall to this semester.
Enrollment and tuition provide a crucial source of revenue for universities. In the NU system, state appropriations, another key source of money for public colleges, have been somewhat unpredictable over the past few years. The NU system received a 3% boost from the state this year after midyear cuts the preceding couple of years.
UNL's enrollment dropped 1.9%, from 25,820 to 25,332. UNO's fell 1.8% to 15,153. UNK's declined 0.8% to 6,279.
The two-year Nebraska College of Agriculture in Curtis, which is under the NU umbrella, reported a drop of 1.2% to 331.
Former President Hank Bounds was the worst NU President in the history of the university.
