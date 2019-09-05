20190906_new_gold

Dr. Jeffrey Gold is chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Gold, who has been chancellor of the NU Medical Center since 2014, was interim chancellor of UNO for a year and a half, and has been permanent chancellor of UNO since early this year.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold is hardly a new name on the Omaha higher education scene, but Thursday he was treated like a king at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Gold, 67, received an "investiture" ceremony Thursday afternoon at UNO. An investiture is a sort of inauguration.

He took on both the UNMC and UNO leadership roles after a search for former UNO Chancellor John Christensen's successor didn't produce a finalist. Former NU President Hank Bounds plugged Gold in at UNO, too. For his double duty, he is being paid $972,405 in 2019-20.

The ceremony included comments from former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, who is a Nebraskan, a UNO graduate and a former U.S. senator. 

NU spokeswoman Melissa Lee estimated the cost of the investiture at $23,000, including $4,500 for Hagel's honorarium and travel costs. Other costs include programs, music, flowers, photography and catering for the post-ceremony reception. The expenses will be paid with a combination of tax funds, tuition money and private support.

