Lloyd

Lloyd Bentsen, left, and Dan Quayle during the 1988 vice presidential debate in Omaha.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

There will be no classic lines delivered in Omaha next year in presidential or vice presidential debates.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the debate sites late last week.  

Creighton University said before the announcement that it had withdrawn its application to host a debate. Creighton leaders early this year expressed hope that they might put on one of the 2020 debates.

University leaders last week said through a written statement that they "are not currently prepared to meet the infrastructure, technology and staffing needs of such a momentous occasion in time for the 2020 debate." They said they would like to host a debate sometime.

The nonpartisan commission announced that presidential debates will take place at Notre Dame University in Indiana, the University of Michigan and Belmont University in Tennessee. The University of Utah will host the sole vice presidential debate.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Omaha's old Civic Auditorium was the site of a classic debate line, delivered in 1988 by U.S. Sen. Lloyd Bentsen of Texas to U.S. Sen. Dan Quayle of Indiana. Bentsen ran as the Democratic vice presidential candidate with Michael Dukakis as the presidential nominee.

Quayle was the Republicans' nominee for vice president under presidential candidate George H.W. Bush, who was vice president at that time.

In the debate, Quayle compared his political experience to that of President John F. Kennedy.

Bentsen responded: "I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy."

Despite Bentsen's memorable line, Bush and Quayle handily won the general election. Bentsen died in 2006 at the age of 85. Quayle, now 72, served as vice president for four years and eventually joined the private sector.  

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90