20180819_new_wildart_pic1

The Cornhusker Marching Band, consisting of 300 members from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, stretch before practicing at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln in August 2018. The band will hold its yearly exhibition at 7 p.m. Friday at the stadium.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Assistant professor of theology named Concordia’s interim boss

An assistant professor of theology at Concordia University of Nebraska has been named interim president while the university searches for its next permanent president.

The Rev. Russ Sommerfeld will take over on an interim basis when the Rev. Brian Friedrich leaves the presidency on Jan. 1.

Sommerfeld joined Concordia’s faculty four years ago after spending a dozen years as president of the Nebraska district of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

The Concordia board will form a search committee.

Concordia University of Nebraska was founded in 1894 and serves more than 2,500 students.

Cornhusker Marching Band will perform Friday evening

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Cornhusker Marching Band will hold its yearly exhibition at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The show will include a preview of a halftime performance. Some favorite Husker songs will be played. A contest between band members in rapid marching instructions also is scheduled.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees may enter the stadium through gates 3 and 11 beginning at 6 p.m.

Afterward, incoming freshmen will do the Tunnel Walk and gather for a photo on the “N” at the 50-yard line.

Omaha Women’s Health Conference set for Oct. 25

The 22nd Omaha Women’s Health & Wellness Conference will take place on Oct. 25 at the La Vista Conference Center.

The deadline for registration is Oct. 18. The cost is $59. That covers lectures, exhibits, breakfast, lunch and refreshments. Continuing nursing education credit will be offered for $30 more.

The conference will provide health insights, screenings and exhibits. Screenings such as lipid and glucose profiles and blood count will cost $17 more.

Register online at OmahaWomensHealthandWellness.com. For more information, call the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Olson Center at 402-559-6345.

The La Vista Conference Center is at 12520 Westport Parkway.

