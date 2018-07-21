Mouthing the words of the national anthem won’t work this time.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha will hold auditions Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to sing the national anthem before sporting events and other occasions at Baxter Arena.
The auditions will be at Baxter and by appointment only. Contact Pam Schwarting at pschwarting@omavs.com or 402-554-3689 to schedule an audition.
‘Fortnite’ tourney to kick off Bellevue esports class
If the term “Solo Fortnite” makes you blink with bewilderment, you’re not alone.
Bellevue University will host an online “Solo Fortnite” tournament Aug. 11 and 12. “Fortnite” is a video game in which players compete against each other to be the last survivor.
The tournament is designed to launch Bellevue’s Esports 110 fundamentals of streaming media production course.
The tournament is free but players must register at http://smash.gg, then select the “Find tournaments” box. Next, type Bellevue in the search box and tournament information will appear.
The winner will receive a scholarship for the university’s streaming media production course.
Baxter Arena hosts job fairs to fill part-time positions
Baxter Arena will host job fairs noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Roughly 100 part-time jobs are available at Baxter, including crowd control, operations crew, maintenance, event staff and more.
Applicants must preapply online at unomaha.peopleadmin.com/postings/6618.
Hours will vary based on the events. There are no guaranteed hours or set schedules.
