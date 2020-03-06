The way the state educates juveniles who run afoul of the law has got to change, according to Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt.
“It needs to look very different than it looks right now,” he said.
State officials took an initial step in that direction Friday, tapping the Nebraska Department of Education to provide administrative oversight for educating youths in certain state facilities.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will contract with the Education Department to oversee and administer the schools and education programs provided at HHS facilities.
Those facilities include the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, the Hastings Regional Center, the Lincoln Regional Center-Whitehall Campus and possibly others, according to the contract.
The Nebraska State Board of Education voted 8-0 to approve the contract, under which the two agencies will collaborate on developing future education plans.
The contract shifts $500,000 from HHS to the Education Department to cover the costs.
The department will create a new position of director of schools, who will report directly to Blomstedt.
Blomstedt said he intends to appoint Deputy Education Commissioner Deb Frison, a former Omaha Public Schools high school principal, as director.
He likened the position to a superintendent.
The contract also calls for the department to appoint an assistant director, who will oversee the day-to-day operation of the schools, much like a principal.
The contract will run through Aug. 31, but the department’s oversight could be extended beyond that date if necessary, Blomstedt said.
HHS issued a statement saying it wants to collaborate with the Education Department, using the department’s expertise in K-12 education.
The partnership will allow HHS to focus on other services at the facilities, including clinical therapy, trauma-informed care, behavior modification and family treatment to better support the children and their families.
In addition to partnering with the Education Department, HHS indicated that it is working with the Nebraska Department of Labor to provide vocational training opportunities so the youths will have skills for future success as they transition out of the system into their communities, families and their adult lives.
The Education Department will have oversight of the vocational programming.
Blomstedt said the effort will be a challenging but important one.
The goal will be not just to create stability in the system but also to chart a course for the future, he said.
The education provided should either help the kids get a high school diploma or help them transition back into their regular school, Blomstedt said. If the state can’t help them, the kids will spiral down and end up in the corrections system, he said.
“These are some of the most vulnerable kids in the state of Nebraska,” he said.
He said he intends to draw on the best practices from across the country.
Several parents of juveniles in the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney, who recently spoke to The World-Herald, criticized the education provided there.
The center has been a source of concern after a string of assaults, escapes and car thefts by some of the 98 boys and 23 girls housed there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.