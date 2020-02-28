Hastings College President Travis Feezell initiated radical changes at the private school in Nebraska, but now he is headed elsewhere.

When they hired Feezell three years ago, the Hastings trustees told him they wanted him to oversee transformation. The higher education landscape is more competitive all the time, they reasoned, and small private colleges like Hastings are vulnerable.

Feezell’s departure will come almost immediately — Monday — but he will serve the trustees as a consultant for three months. He took over as Hastings’ president in June 2017.

He is headed to another higher education post, Feezell said Friday, but he will leave it to that institution to make the announcement. He said it’s not a Nebraska school.

“There was an opportunity that arose that was close to my heart,” Feezell said.

Colleges and universities like to say they are in the midst of huge change, but Feezell truly wrought transformation at Hastings.

The college went to a block system, meaning a student takes only one or two classes at a time in shortened terms. Hastings also provided students with an iPad Pro and an Apple Pencil. And each student is expected to visit a foreign country sophomore year. The college dubbed the changes “Hastings 2.0.”

Hastings paid for most of it, but tuition went up 5%, which is higher than usual for the college. About 1,000 students enrolled in the fall.

With state money for public colleges slowing down, those colleges are competing more aggressively for students who otherwise would have gone to a private school.

Board Chairman Roger Doerr said Feezell did “exactly what the trustees asked him to do” by enacting change. “The guy is really a phenomenal college leader.”

Doerr has been a faculty member, chief advancement officer and board member with more than 50 years of service to the college.

Doerr said Feezell has received recognition in higher education circles for making the changes at Hastings and is “a superstar in many ways.” Applications and admission at Hastings appear to be up this year, Doerr said.

Barbara Sunderman, vice president of academic affairs, said evidence indicates the changes have been positive. “We’re on track to have really high enrollment in the fall,” she said, because of a big freshman class.

Feezell, 51, graduated from Omaha Central High School in 1986 and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming. His doctorate is from the University of Idaho.

His father, Randolph, was on the Creighton University faculty and his mother, Barbara, was on the Midland University faculty.

Feezell came to Hastings in 2017 from the University of the Ozarks in Arkansas. He was provost and chief academic officer there.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90