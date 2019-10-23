A staffer at Buffett Magnet Middle School found a handgun on school property Tuesday while he was mowing the grass, school and police officials said.
Anthony Clark-Kaczmarek, the school principal, told parents in an email Tuesday afternoon that a staffer was mowing the lawn and "came across a suspicious item" between the sidewalk and 144th Street.
The school is at 14101 Larimore Ave., southeast of 144th and Fort Streets.
The item was turned over to the Omaha Police Department. A police spokesman said Wednesday that it was a handgun.
"At no time were any staff or students in any danger," Clark-Kaczmarek said in the email.
