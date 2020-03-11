LINCOLN — Speakers urged the Nebraska School Activities Association on Wednesday to do more to tackle racism at activities and athletic events after an incident at a basketball game last month in Fremont.

Representatives from the ACLU of Nebraska, the Lincoln branch of the NAACP and Nebraskans for Peace and one Lincoln parent urged the NSAA at its monthly board meeting to collect data on racist incidents and do more to counteract behavior that has been displayed at sporting events all across the state in recent years.

On Feb. 7, the girls and boys varsity basketball teams from Lincoln High School traveled to Fremont to play Fremont High School.

Lincoln students reported that racially insensitive comments were made before and during the girls varsity game, according to a joint statement from the Fremont and Lincoln Public Schools. The districts said they learned there were interactions between a Fremont student and the girls team.

When the game was over, several students from Lincoln High approached the Fremont student section, leading to a confrontation, and a Lincoln student struck a Fremont student, the statement said.

Lincoln’s coach, Dominique Kelley-Johnson, said that several Fremont fans in the stands were wearing Trump 2020 shirts and hats, and that a man approached her players before the game and said, “Black and Latino unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been,” the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

The Lincoln team has several black players, though the Fremont team also has minority students.

The joint statement said the administrations of both schools determined there were individual instances of inappropriate behavior at the game and each school followed its student discipline policies to address the behaviors.

In response to the events, the ACLU of Nebraska and others created a petition asking the NSAA to collect data on racist incidents at athletic events, ensure penalties are applied to teams that repeatedly participate in such conduct and establish a public complaint process.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had 504 signatures.

The ACLU said comments like, “Go back to where you came from” and chants of “build the wall” also were directed at Latino students in Lexington.

President Donald Trump and his supporters have chanted “build that wall” at his rallies. It’s a reference to his pledge to build a wall between Mexico and the United States.

After the incident in Lexington, the NSAA worked with several education organizations from around the state on guidance for how to address and resolve these issues.

“Out of that discussion came the concept of educating the public and the responsibility of communities to address this issue,” said Rex Schultze, attorney for the NSAA.

Schultze said the NSAA has tried to be a leader on the issue.

No formal action was taken at the NSAA meeting Wednesday, but several board members expressed support for collecting more reports and continuing to educate students and community members about the issue.

“It can happen anywhere,” said NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar. “But what are we going to do when it does and what are we going to do to assist our schools to hopefully get the education piece out there?”

Board member Thomas Lee, who is also principal of Northwest High School in Omaha, said the NSAA needs to be proactive instead of reactive.

“The topic is hard,” he said. “People don’t like talking about it. But we need to talk about it and we need to be open and honest in our conversations about it.”

NSAA members said they have a zero-tolerance policy for racism, but some members struggled with the idea of punishing teams when it does happen.

“When one person makes a terrible mistake at a school, are we willing to take that team or those teams to task when they may not have anything to do with it?” Bellar said. “That’s a tough question.”

Lee said he doesn’t want the NSAA telling him, as a principal, how to discipline a student or team. But if there are repeated incidents at a particular school, then maybe the NSAA should step in, he said.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

In 2017, Schuyler High School Athletic Director Jim Kasik wrote an opinion piece about his students being called racist names and spat upon by opponents.

Kasik’s column was sent to every member school by the NSAA.

Ten years ago, a Lincoln East fan threw homemade green cards on the field after a state soccer final against Omaha South High — a gesture many saw as a slap to the school’s Latino players.

After the incident, students from South and Lincoln East invited each other to their schools to build a bridge between the two schools.

In 2016, a few Creighton Prep fans were said to have yelled “build that wall” at South fans.

After Prep lost to South in the state final, a few Junior Jays attended the South pep rally the next day and were greeted warmly by the Packers.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Photos: Our best shots of 2019 (so far)

Take a spin through the best of our staff photos from 2019. The gallery will be updated throughout our journey through the next year. 

1 of 107