The director of the Catholic parish and dorm on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus is leaving to become the rector of a seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Rev. Joseph Taphorn, an Omaha archdiocesan priest, will take over as leader of the St. Paul Seminary School of Divinity in January of next year. He has been the pastor and director of the St. John Paul II Newman Center at UNO since it opened in fall 2016.
Taphorn, 47, was ordained in 1997 after earning master's degrees in theology and divinity at the Pontifical College Josephinum, a seminary in Columbus, Ohio. He is a canon lawyer and has filled various administrative roles in the Archdiocese of Omaha.
In addition to his work at UNO, he has helped provide retreats and conferences on college campuses across the nation.
The Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis will send The Rev. Jake Anderson to assist at the UNO Newman Center for a year. He will help with the center's leadership transition and become pastor after Taphorn leaves.
Taphorn says he will miss his home archdiocese and especially the staff and students at the Newman Center.
"It will always hold a special place in my heart," he said.
