A former TV reporter who later served as spokesman for the Ralston Public Schools is the new Omaha Public Schools spokesman.
Jeremy Maskel will replace Monique Farmer, who has held the position since 2016. Farmer said in July she would transition out of the role to pursue teaching and research opportunities at the university level.
Maskel starts Sept. 9 as OPS' executive director of district communications. His salary will be $139,735.
Maskel has spent the last three years as the external relations and engagement director for Ralston. Prior to that, he spent seven years as a reporter and producer at KETV.
