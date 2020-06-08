...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS WILL GUST 50 TO 65 MPH.
* WHERE...MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF EXTREME WEST
CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...WIND GUSTS GREATER THAN 50 MPH WILL BEGIN WEST OF HIGHWAY
81 LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THE GUSTS WILL BEGIN TO AFFECT AREAS
AROUND LINCOLN, OMAHA, AND TEKAMAH BY EARLY EVENING...AND WILL
SPREAD TO THE REST OF THE WATCH AREA BY MIDNIGHT. THE STRONGEST
WINDS WILL LAST FOR 2 TO 6 HOURS AT ANY GIVEN LOCATION.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS
SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE
LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS.
A former state senator has been appointed to the board overseeing the Omaha Public Schools pension fund.
On Monday night, the OPS school board voted to appoint Patrick Bourne to serve as a trustee for the Omaha School Employees’ Retirement System, or OSERS. Bourne’s term is for four years.
Bourne will replace Donald Erikson, who has been a trustee since 2007. Erikson, who serves as president of the OSERS trustees, chose not to seek re-appointment.
Bourne represented Omaha in the Nebraska Legislature for eight years starting in 1999. In his application to the school board, Bourne noted that he served on the Retirement Committee for all eight years working with state retirement plans.
“For OPS to excel, it needs good teachers and staff,” Bourne wrote. “I am concerned that smart young teachers and staff might not go to work for OPS due to concerns with the pension. A sound retirement plan will help lead to a secure, content workforce that will ensure that OPS students succeed.”
The OSERS board has seven members: two outside business representatives, four staff representatives and the district superintendent. The staff representatives are elected by their class of employees, including one current retiree. The two business representatives on the board, including Bourne, are chosen by the school board.
A staff representative, Lance Purdy, is retiring this summer and someone has been appointed to complete his term, which ends in 2022. Purdy had been a trustee since 2003. Purdy will be replaced by Faith Johnson, who teaches math and social studies at Nathan Hale Middle School.
Another trustee, Roger Rea, won an election in May and will keep his seat on the board. Rea has been on the board since 2001.
Other trustees include Delayne Havlovic, on the board since 2015; Matthew Placzek, elected in 2019; and Scott Herchenbach, appointed by the school board in 2019.
The paper’s investigation revealed that trustees bailed heavily on the stock market amid the 2008 market crash, locking in big losses. They proceeded to move much of those funds into atypical and exotic investments such as real estate in India and oil in Kazakhstan, many of which proved big losers.
The paper also revealed cozy relationships between OSERS leaders and the firms they did business with, as well as potential conflicts of interest related to the fund’s longtime financial adviser, Connecticut-based Atlantic Asset Management. Atlantic persuaded the OSERS leaders to invest more than half the fund’s $1.2 billion in assets directly with Atlantic or with other firms tied to Atlantic. Those firms collected millions in fees on often poor investments.
Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus
Visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on the first Sunday since the zoo closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adhering to the state’s directed health measure, the zoo allows no more than 3,000 people in at one time. This week, Pate said, the zoo has seen anywhere from 1,500 people per day earlier in the week to just more than 3,000 people on Saturday.
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
Visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on the first Sunday since the zoo closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adhering to the state's directed health measure, the zoo allows no more than 3,000 people in at one time. This week, Pate said, the zoo has seen anywhere from 1,500 people per day earlier in the week to just more than 3,000 people on Saturday.
Joe Richmond, Louis Richmond, 3, and Tanner Zimmerman, 3, all of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
Sea lions at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday, June 07, 2020. This was the first weekend the zoo reopened to guests after closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
People watch the sea lions at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
Giraffes at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
Monkeys at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
Visitors at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday, the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Paw prints painted on the sidewalk help visualize social-distancing recommendations at animal viewing areas at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha.
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
Misters spray at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Barricades keep people walking on one-way paths at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
An elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors check out the outdoor exhibits at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Rhinos at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
Ostriches at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.
