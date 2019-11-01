20191026_new_president_06kw (copy)

Retired Vice Adm. Walter “Ted” Carter, the priority candidate for the NU presidency, will make five appearances in Omaha on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

The University of Nebraska system has added five Omaha appearances for Walter “Ted” Carter, the sole finalist for NU’s presidency.

Carter has started a 30-day review period in which he will give talks and answer questions in many Nebraska communities. After the 30 days, the NU Board of Regents is likely to confirm Carter as president. Carter, 60, is the former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.

Previously announced appearances through Nov. 6 include Kearney, Curtis, North Platte, Grand Island, Lincoln, Beatrice and Nebraska City.

Dates announced Friday:

  • Nov. 7 — 10-11:30 a.m. at the University of Nebraska at Omaha Thompson Alumni Center, 6705 Dodge St., campus forum; 1:30-3 p.m. at the same location, campus forum; and 3:30-5 p.m. at the same location, community forum.
  • Nov. 8 — 10-11:30 a.m. at the NU Medical Center’s Sorrell Center, 42nd and Emile Streets; and 1:30-3 p.m. at the NU Medical Center’s Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. Both are described as campus forums.

More events later this month will be scheduled for Columbus, Norfolk, Fremont and Scottsbluff.

Carter was unanimously supported by a 23-person advisory committee and unanimously backed as the priority candidate by the regents.

Nebraskans may offer feedback on Carter to the regents at nebraska.edu/president-search.

