A fight Monday morning among eight to 10 boys at Millard South High School prompted the school resource officer to issue a help-an-officer call, officials said.

The request for additional help was quickly canceled when the fight, in the school’s main hallway, was brought under control, officials said.

Police said there were several active fights, with a circle of gathering students.

Five students were cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct, according to police. One of them was also cited on suspicion of resisting arrest after struggling with the school resource officer, and another was cited on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.

One student was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for injuries suffered in the fight, police said.

Some students suffered minor injuries, district spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said.

No weapons were used in the fight, she said.

It appears the fight was prompted by a disagreement between students over the weekend, Kleeman said.

Kleeman said the consequences for fighting can include exclusion from school.

Principal Heidi Weaver, in a note to parents, said the fight occurred shortly after 10 a.m.

“Administrators, security personnel and our Student Resource Officer immediately intervened and our SRO also placed a help-an-officer call,” Weaver said. “We were able to quickly secure the area. We have been in touch with families who have students directly affected. Some students did sustain injuries and received medical attention.”

In her message, Weaver called the situation “disappointing.”

“A few students chose poor actions which affected the whole school. These actions will not be tolerated. We are working through the matter now and applying consequences.”

