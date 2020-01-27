A fight among eight boys at Millard South High School Monday morning prompted the school resource officer to issue a help-an-officer call, officials said.
The request for additional help was quickly canceled when the fight, in the school’s main hallway, was brought under control, officials said.
No weapons were used in the fight, but some students suffered minor injuries, district spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said.
It appears the fight was prompted by a disagreement between students over the weekend, Kleeman said.
Kleeman said she wasn't sure if any arrests were made, but the consequences for fighting can include exclusion from school.
Principal Heidi Weaver, in a note to parents, said the fight occurred shortly after 10 a.m.
“Administrators, security personnel and our Student Resource Officer immediately intervened and our SRO also placed a help-an-officer call,” Weaver said. “We were able to quickly secure the area. We have been in touch with families who have students directly affected. Some students did sustain injuries and received medical attention.”
In her message, Weaver called the situation “disappointing.”
“A few students chose poor actions which affected the whole school. These actions will not be tolerated. We are working through the matter now and applying consequences.”
