If confirmed cases of coronavirus turn up in Nebraska cities and towns, schools may have to cancel large events or dismiss classes for 14 days or longer, according to new federal guidelines.

The schools then might consider canceling or postponing after-school assemblies and pep rallies, field trips and sporting events, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

School officials should plan for how they would teach kids during a closure, the CDC said, such as providing lessons online. They also should think about how to deal with children who don’t have the Internet or computers at home, the CDC said.

The guidance comes days after Omaha-area school district officials heard from a local infectious disease expert who said they would need to cancel large gatherings and possibly close schools if the coronavirus began to spread in the community.

Dr. James Lawler of the Global Center for Health Security on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus said that as the number of cases increased — but before 1% of the community’s population tested positive for the virus — large gatherings would have to be canceled.

The CDC said the coronavirus also could mean changes to school mealtimes. Federal officials suggest providing alternatives such as grab-and-go bagged lunches or delivered meals so students could avoid crowds.

Schools also may have to postpone trips that would expose students and staff to the virus.

Nebraska school officials had been eagerly awaiting specific federal guidance on how to handle the disease.

The guidance includes much of the same advice for handling the annual flu season: the importance of good hygiene, washing hands, disinfecting surfaces, sending sick kids home and closely monitoring student absences.

But the guidance contains some information specific to the coronavirus.

An ill student or staff member who attended school prior to being confirmed as a COVID-19 case could cause local health officials to recommend a temporary dismissal, the CDC says.

The dismissals and cancellations would be aimed at stopping or slowing the spread of the disease.

“Schools are not expected to make decisions about dismissal or canceling events on their own,” the CDC said. “Schools can seek specific guidance from local health officials to determine if, when, and for how long to take these steps.”

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt on Monday sent a letter to the state’s school superintendents and administrators, alerting them to the new guidance.

“This is a dynamic situation and information will likely change moving forward,” Blomstedt wrote.

The department will be working closely with state health officials to monitor the situation, he said.

The department set up a website to convey information to districts and answer frequently asked questions: https://www.education.ne.gov/publichealth/.

At a school board meeting on Monday night, Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan said her district is making contingency plans for what to do if large public gatherings have to be canceled or delayed to help prevent widespread illness.

Any decisions about delaying or canceling events would be made by local health officials, she said.

"Health, safety and the well being of our students, staff and families is always our first priority," Logan said.

OPS will send staff and families an updated letter on the situation Wednesday. Logan said OPS will try to communicate with families weekly or more often if needed.

Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin told his board Monday that his district is “preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.”

He said officials have been updating the district’s pandemic plan.

Sutfin said that should a coronavirus case be confirmed in the area, the district probably would work with medically fragile students whose immune systems are compromised and take a different approach to cleaning buildings.

“We do know that if this pandemic were in a situation in which school was forced to close, it would not just be the Millard schools that were closing,” he said. “This would be a community-wide effort to be looking at this information.”

The e-learning system that Millard implemented over the last few years for snow days could be advantageous during a dismissal, Sutfin said. 

Distance learning depends on having portable computers for every student — or a computer at home with Internet service. Not all districts have such one-to-one computer arrangements.

The CDC is advising that until a confirmed case is identified in a community, school officials should review the usual absenteeism patterns in their schools. They should alert health officials to any large increases in absenteeism, particularly respiratory illnesses such as the common cold and influenza, both of which have symptoms similar to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The CDC is discouraging the use of perfect-attendance awards and incentives.

Schools should set procedures for dealing with students and staff who are sick at school and ensure they are sent home as soon as possible, the CDC said.

Sick students and staff should be separated from well students and staff until they can leave.

Schools are being advised to routinely clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, lights switches and countertops.

Disposable wipes should be provided so that commonly used surfaces such as keyboards, desks and remote controls can be wiped down by students and staff before each use.

