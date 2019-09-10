The Elkhorn school board voted Monday night to increase the district's tax levy for the growing school district.
In the same meeting, the six school board members unanimously approved the 2019-2020 budget.
The Elkhorn Public Schools tax levy increased by $0.025 to $1.415 per $100 of assessed value.
On a $200,000 home, that's an increase of $50.
Other homeowners will see even bigger increases because valuations of Elkhorn's property tax base increased by about 10% over 2018.
The district's expenditures in 2019-20 increased by 7.5% from 2018-19.
Superintendent Bary Habrock said at the meeting that the 2019-20 budget reflects the needs of a consistently growing school district.
The district, which has grown 6-8% year after year, has a new preschool, an elementary school, a middle school and a high school under construction.
The district is anticipating that when the final K-12 student count for this school year is reported to the state next month, the district will exceed 10,000 students for the first time ever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.