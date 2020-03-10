bond

Voters in the Bennington school district are voting by mail on a $72 million bond issue. Ballots were due Tuesday.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

A $72 million bond issue in the Bennington Public Schools is on its way to passing after the initial ballot count Tuesday.

Fifty-seven percent of votes cast were in favor at the 5 p.m. close of the mail-in election.

The count reflects ballots that were received prior to Tuesday.

Later counts will add in ballots received Tuesday.

Supporters had pitched the bond issue as essential to keeping up with community growth.

If the bond issue is approved, the district will get moving on the two most pressing projects: building the district's fifth elementary school and its second middle school.

Both would open in 2022.

The schools would be built on land at the southwest corner of 168th Street and Military Road.

The bond issue would also pay for improvements districtwide, including to the high school softball and football stadiums and middle school track.

It would buy land for a second high school as well.

Enrollment growth has been accelerating in Bennington.

The district's K-12 enrollment is 3,200 and rising.

The district has been averaging 11% valuation growth the past five years.

At that pace, the bond issue won't trigger a levy increase, officials said.

Omaha-area high schools ranked by 2019 ACT scores

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started