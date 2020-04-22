Duchesne Academy and Lincoln Public Schools’ Mickle Middle School were among 39 schools nationwide to win a sustainability award from the U.S. Department of Education.
The two schools were named Green Ribbon School award honorees. The award honors schools, districts and post-secondary institutions for reducing environmental impact and costs, improving health and wellness, and offering effective sustainability education.
Duchesne’s sustainability accomplishments include installing a solar panel array, recycling or composting 78% of all waste, using food grown on campus in lunches and earning a 91 Energy Star Rating for building efficiency, according to a press release from the school.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
“Our classes use less paper, we grow more of our own food, and we’re finding new ways to teach sustainable principles in our classes,” said Assistant Principal Eric Krakowski, who is the school’s Sustainability Program Coordinator.
Bayard Public School in Bayard, Nebraska, was named a District Sustainability Awardee.
The honorees were named from a pool of candidates nominated by 27 states.