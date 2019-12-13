LINCOLN — Omaha’s Duchesne Academy topped Creighton Prep this week to win the state high school mock trial championship.
The competition, held Tuesday in Lincoln, pits teams of high school students against each other in a simulated court trial. Columbus Scotus placed third.
Duchesne’s victory means that it will represent Nebraska at the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Evansville, Indiana, on May 6-9.
Members of the winning team were: Juliana Angel, Sophie Geis, Raleigh Kreis, Sofia Martinez-Thibodeau, Joslyn Panzer, Dorothy Roland and Sabrina Sulaymanova. Their teacher/coach is Brenda Thoene.
At the event, Damon Bennett of Grand Island Northwest High School was named the winner of the mock trial student news reporter contest.
