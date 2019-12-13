Duchesne Academy

Duchesne Academy of Omaha won the state high school mock trial championship this week.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Omaha’s Duchesne Academy topped Creighton Prep this week to win the state high school mock trial championship.

The competition, held Tuesday in Lincoln, pits teams of high school students against each other in a simulated court trial. Columbus Scotus placed third.

Duchesne’s victory means that it will represent Nebraska at the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Evansville, Indiana, on May 6-9.

Members of the winning team were: Juliana Angel, Sophie Geis, Raleigh Kreis, Sofia Martinez-Thibodeau, Joslyn Panzer, Dorothy Roland and Sabrina Sulaymanova. Their teacher/coach is Brenda Thoene.

At the event, Damon Bennett of Grand Island Northwest High School was named the winner of the mock trial student news reporter contest.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system.

