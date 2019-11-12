A Douglas County West middle and high school band teacher has resigned following a school district investigation into allegations made against the teacher.
Randy Garton's resignation was approved unanimously by the school board on Sept. 16, board meeting minutes show.
Superintendent Melissa Poloncic said in a statement that Douglas County West Community Schools investigated and addressed "a situation that led to placing one of our teachers on administrative leave. The teacher made unprofessional and inappropriate comments to high school students."
Garton, 37, declined to comment when contacted Tuesday.
An email sent by the school to Douglas County West families notifying them of the investigation on Sept. 12 stated, "The school district has become aware of allegations that have been made towards one of our teachers. We have begun an investigation into those allegations."
The email also stated that the teacher in question would be on professional leave and not have teaching or student supervision duties during the investigation.
According to the Douglas County West Community Schools website, Garton taught band for grades 5-12 at Douglas County West since 2006.
