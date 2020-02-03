Doane University qualified last week for a top 10 list of lamentable distinction.
A national organization called Doane one of the “10 worst colleges for free speech” of the year.
The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education selected Doane, based in Crete, because a librarian last year was temporarily suspended for displaying in an exhibit two old photos that showed a few students in blackface.
Some faculty members said the administration’s handling of the incident also played a role in mediocre results last year from a campus climate, morale and satisfaction survey. Findings from full-time faculty members on the main Crete campus indicated that morale was low and confidence in the university’s top leadership was lacking.
Those results also hearkened to a 2017 effort by some faculty members to take a vote of no confidence against Doane President Jacque Carter. Although no formal vote was taken, 10 faculty members signed a letter calling Carter micromanaging and retaliatory, among other things.
Timothy Hill, a political science professor, said the result of the survey last year came as no shock. “The results were bad,” Hill said. “I think all of us knew they were going to be bad.”
Chris Wentworth, president of Doane’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said being on the list “cannot help with faculty recruitment.” Nevertheless, he said, Doane has taken steps to do better.
The photos were part of a display called “Parties of the Past,” erected by library director Melissa Gomis. One or more students last year called the two photos depicting blackface from the 1920s repulsive and upsetting.
The photos first were removed by the librarians and then the entire exhibit came down. The administration suspended Gomis with pay and reinstated her a few days later.
Carter said at the time that the photos lacked any explanatory information, context or caution.
FIRE accused Doane administrators of showing an unwillingness to confront their institution’s past. Also on the list were Harvard University and Syracuse University. FIRE is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to free speech, due process and academic freedom on college campuses.
The Crete campus employs about 80 full-time faculty members, about 80% of whom took the survey.
Carter declined to talk about the 2017 situation on Friday but said in a written statement that neither he nor Gomis intended harm with their actions last year. “Yet the true intentions of both were misunderstood,” Carter said. He said he and Gomis “are genuinely committed to making a good faith effort to move us beyond that painful moment to a better place.”
Hill said the Gomis matter raised the question, “When things get ugly, is the administration going to have my back?”
Although the blackface photos upset some people, Hill said, academic freedom should protect faculty members and staffers who teach controversial subjects or do research in such areas. “You inevitably are going to offend people” by taking on certain topics, Hill said, and that is part of higher education’s duty.
Wentworth said the university earned its spot on the 10 worst list, but Doane has taken some positive steps. Wentworth said the Doane AAUP chapter put on three academic freedom seminars that some administrators attended.
Further, Doane faculty leadership is working with the administration on a formal grievance process and due process policy for situations in which discipline is a possibility.
“I think that we are making some progress, moving in the right direction,” Wentworth said.
Doane Provost Paul Savory said the librarians are working on a proposal on how controversial issues are presented. The Doane board and campus leadership have stepped up efforts to consider diversity, equity and inclusion, Savory said.
Ultimately, he said, leaders want to “move Doane to a better place” in its relations with professors.
Improving campus culture, human resources director Laura Northup said, was cited as a priority in a Doane strategic plan last fall. “We’re not happy about the results of the survey,” she said.
FIRE said Doane leaders “made one of the biggest censorship blunders” of 2019 with their response to the exhibit. FIRE said the exhibit was intended to spark discussion at a time when the nation dealt with offensive party costumes and blackface in yearbooks of the past. Gomis couldn’t be reached.
Adam Steinbaugh of FIRE said last week that the list comes out annually. Steinbaugh said that there is no question that the use of blackface is repugnant and that it was natural that the photos would cause discomfort. But it came as the nation confronted blackface, he said, and Gomis “was trying to join that conversation.”
“How can you confront the past if you can’t look at it?” he asked.
Not all faculty members disagreed with the administration. Mark Orsag, a professor of history at Doane, said the exhibit put administrators in a “lose-lose” situation. Leave the exhibit up, he said, and they could be accused of insensitivity and of ignoring offensive content.
Take it down and they would be accused of disregarding academic freedom, he said. Orsag said the administration handled the situation about as well as it could.
