A breakdown of a piece of hardware on a Millard Public Schools server led to little or no connection for students trying to distance-learn on Tuesday.

Remote access was spotty. Some students were able to use their home computers and modems to connect with their teachers and classmates. But those with only their district-issued laptops had, at best, balky connections for part of Tuesday morning.

A new piece of hardware was being sent to the district overnight, according to a district email. The email said Millard Public School officials were working through some technology challenges.

“And we know many of you are, too,” the email said. “Please know if you can’t get online today, it’s alright. We understand. We are finding our way, and we know you are, too. This is just the beginning. We are working to get students back to learning, and we know this will happen slowly.”

