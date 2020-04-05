Creighton University is closing its campus to everyone — public, staff and students — unless they've been individually authorized to be there.

Creighton will also continue to work with state officials to provide housing for those in quarantine or isolation because of the coronavirus.

The closure is effective Tuesday, according to a statement released Sunday evening.

The Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, president of Creighton, said only mission-critical employees and a limited number of approved students and others will be allowed on campus. Food and housing services will continue for a limited number of permitted students.

"We felt this was the logical next step, and does not represent a major change in our operations,” Hendrickson said.

No employees should show up on campus unless they've been individually notified and authorized. The campus will remain closed until further notice.

The coronavirus crisis shows why it’s critical to support local journalism

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 87