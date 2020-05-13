Three men have been named new members of the Creighton University Board of Trustees:

» The Rev. Matthew Carnes, an associate professor in the Department of Government and the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and a specialist on Latin America.

» The Rev. Christopher Collins, assistant to the president at Saint Louis University, author and previously director of the Catholic Studies program, faculty member in SLU’s Department of Theological Studies.

» William Fox, a global financial crimes executive for Bank of America. Fox also served for 18 years in the U.S. Department of the Treasury. In 2003, he received a Presidential Meritorious Rank Award for his work on counterterrorist financing issues.

— Jessica Wade

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

