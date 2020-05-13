Three men have been named new members of the Creighton University Board of Trustees:
» The Rev. Matthew Carnes, an associate professor in the Department of Government and the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and a specialist on Latin America.
» The Rev. Christopher Collins, assistant to the president at Saint Louis University, author and previously director of the Catholic Studies program, faculty member in SLU’s Department of Theological Studies.
» William Fox, a global financial crimes executive for Bank of America. Fox also served for 18 years in the U.S. Department of the Treasury. In 2003, he received a Presidential Meritorious Rank Award for his work on counterterrorist financing issues.
— Jessica Wade
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.