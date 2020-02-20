On the march

Creighton students, faculty members and Jesuit priests walked three blocks, from St. John’s Church to the Heider College of Business. They conveyed a message about divesting from fossil fuels such as oil and gas, to the Creighton Board of Trustees, which meets today in Phoenix.

Creighton University students strode through crisp winter air Thursday evening and past a sculpture that reads, “Go Set the World on Fire,” to make a statement about climate change.

The 125 students, faculty members and Jesuit priests walked three blocks, from St. John’s Church to the Heider College of Business. They conveyed a message about divesting from fossil fuels such as oil and gas, to the Creighton Board of Trustees, which meets today in Phoenix.

They carried signs. Freshman Antonio Angel of Iowa barked out the names of trustees. The crowd repeatedly followed those names with a prayer about power, money, striving for the common good and caring for the world.

“Now no one here thinks divestment will stop climate change,” Emily Burke, a leader of Creighton Climate Movement, said to the group. “Divestment is a tactic, yes, but justice is the ultimate goal.” Burke is a junior from Milwaukee.

Creighton’s investments in fossil fuels have been at issue among students for several months. A nonbinding student vote last year resulted overwhelmingly in favor of divesting, but the president of Creighton, the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, determined that wasn’t prudent.

The topics of fossil fuels and climate change have buzzed on campuses across the nation, too, where universities such Georgetown, Stanford, the University of California system and Doane University in Nebraska have divested or said they will do so. Many others have not, including the University of Nebraska Foundation, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Board Chairman Michael McCarthy said Thursday night through an email message, “I have tremendous respect for the Creighton students and admire their interest in our Common Home. They are asking the right, big questions ... “

McCarthy said the board shares their concerns and will determine the right path with Hendrickson’s leadership.

McCarthy is a founder of McCarthy Capital Corp., an Omaha firm engaged in finance and investments.

Hendrickson said this week in a written statement to the university that Creighton today would lower its investment exposure in fossil fuels from 8.9% to 5.7%. Creighton last year had an endowment valued about $587 million, according to a national report on college endowments.

Hendrickson’s statement said his institution “has taken a thoughtful, multifacted approach to the complex issue of sustainability.“

Among other things, he said, Creighton has assembled a climate change task force, refined its energy master plan and held a forum last month called “Seeking Hope: Intentional and Ignatian Responses to the Global Climate Crisis.”

A statement to the trustees from the student group this week sounded stern: “We know you; we know your ties to fossil fuels. We demand that you put aside your self-interests and do what is best for the University and what is best for our futures.”

But the march was polite and upbeat. Allie Canto, a senior from Florida, said: “Just to see everyone coming together for this one purpose was really cool ... "

Hendrickson said through an email Thursday night that the demonstration was “approved by the University, and served as an appropriate and respectful expression of shared concerns and interests.”

He said Creighton would continue to assess its investment portfolio.

