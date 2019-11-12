Creighton Prep has named a new president: the Rev. Matthew Spotts of Chicago.

Prep's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Spotts as the school's 34th president. The vote was announced Tuesday.

Located in Omaha, Prep is a Jesuit college preparatory school for boys. Spotts has been serving in sacramental and pastoral ministry at Chicago's Loyola Academy, the nation's largest secondary Jesuit school. He also has been an associate pastor at a parish there. He previously served as a teacher and coach at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis. He has a bachelor's degree from Fordham University, a master's degree from St. Louis University and a Master's of Divinity from the Jesuit School of Theology of Santa Clara University.

Spotts said he was honored by the selection and looks forward to "finding ever deeper ways to carry out Prep's mission for the greater glory of God."

Spotts replaces the Rev. Tom Neitzke, who will leave Prep at the end of this school year for an assignment outside of Omaha. Assistant to the President and former Principal John Naatz will serve as interim president next school year.

