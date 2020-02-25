Creighton University faculty leaders have formally complained about the way the president of their university plans to handle the search for the next provost.

The Creighton Faculty Council passed a resolution this month saying the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson hasn’t followed university statutes in selecting members of the search committee. Hendrickson has appointed the majority of committee members, contrary to university bylaws, the council says.

The council also passed a resolution to contest a search plan that doesn’t include full faculty forums in which to meet and question finalists for the job.

Creighton issued a statement Monday that read, in part: “Questions or concerns about the hiring process will be addressed internally.”

20190206_new_creighton (copy) (copy)

The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, president of Creighton University.

Catherine Brooks, a professor in Creighton’s law school, has written memos and notes to the Faculty Council to keep colleagues apprised. One of Brooks’ missives says the council has overwhelmingly approved forwarding the two resolutions to Hendrickson.

The provost is basically the No. 2 administrator at Creighton and oversees academic programs. Tom Murray became Creighton’s interim provost in 2016 and permanent provost the next year. He announced early this year his intention to retire.

Brooks didn’t respond to numerous phone calls last week.

Palma Joy Strand, a Creighton law professor, said through an email: “The University Statutes are the ‘rule of law’ of the University, and unilateral departures erode mutual accountability.”

Another professor, Jacqueline Font-Guzmán, said through an email: “Secrecy and deviation from faculty statutes breed distrust, undermining the legitimacy of the Provost decision-making process.” She is a professor of law and conflict resolution.

Sam Augustine, a pharmacy professor, said in an interview that he didn’t see the resolutions as adversarial with Hendrickson.

“I feel that it’s a circumstance that needs to be addressed,” Augustine said.

He said the decision to avoid open faculty forums follows a national trend, encouraged by search consultants, of greater confidentiality in such searches.

The Creighton statement Monday said: “In keeping with candidates’ increasing requests for confidentiality and changing practices in higher education, Creighton University has engaged a confidential search for its next provost. The University is soliciting input and feedback from faculty, staff, and students in this process.”

Brooks said in a memorandum to faculty members that the university statutes call for five search committee members to be elected by faculty, staffers and student groups, and two to four selected by the president.

She said that while the first five were selected as required, Hendrickson placed nine faculty members on the committee, including the chairwoman. Brooks wrote that she didn’t object to the individual members chosen but only to “the problem of non-compliance” with university statutes.

The lopsided number of presidential appointees is “the opposite outcome of what was negotiated, enacted and approved” in the university bylaws, she wrote to faculty members.

As for the open forums, Brooks wrote that it has been the practice for all faculty members to have a chance to attend forums involving finalists for such positions.

Members of the search committee and a presidential faculty advisory committee will be allowed to meet the finalists, she wrote.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90