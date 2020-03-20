Creighton University’s president revealed to the campus community on Friday that there will be no standard commencement ceremonies in May.

Concern about large gatherings and exposure to the coronavirus compelled the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson to cancel graduation and related activities May 14-16.

Creighton joined Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln and some other colleges across the nation in calling off conventional graduation ceremonies this spring.

“We are looking at other, creative ways to significantly recognize and celebrate our graduates, and will share that information as soon as it is available,” Hendrickson wrote.

The threat of the virus has prompted most schools and colleges to go to online classes this semester so that large groups of students don’t gather on campus.

The disease is spread by droplets propelled by coughing or sneezing. Health authorities have ordered “social distancing,” encouraging people to stay 6 feet from one another.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 45

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email