COUNCIL BLUFFS — Prom is one of those special events of youth where memories are made.

Most students who attend their senior prom will remember it for the rest of their lives — whether it’s a thrill or a disappointment.

But this year, seniors at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools may remember only that their prom was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At least, that’s how it seemed on Monday, when seniors received an email from Council Bluffs Community Schools Superintendent Vickie Murillo.

“After discussing with the high school principals, we have decided to cancel the traditional prom,” the message stated. “I know this is disappointing, but instead of the traditional prom, we are considering an end-of-year dance for seniors only, which could be held at school. This would be combined with senior recognition night.”

Murillo added that, as of Monday, graduation ceremonies were still on, “unless restrictions on group gatherings are not lifted.”

Bailey Peabody, a senior at Abraham Lincoln, said she and her boyfriend, Payton Burford, a 2019 Thomas Jefferson graduate, were planning to attend prom together.

“I was definitely looking forward to prom, just because it’s the last dance we get to have,” she said. “He’s come to every dance with me throughout high school.”

Peabody said she understands that the event is being canceled for the safety of the students. She thinks the decision was justified.

“It’s hard to think of it like that when you’re feeling sad about it not happening,” she said. “I know deep down it is for the correct reasons.”

Thomas Jefferson senior Mason Allen said it was a “bummer” not to be able to have prom. But he said that although he didn’t take the pandemic seriously at first, news coverage has convinced him that the decision to cancel was probably justified.

“If it’s as bad as they say it is, I’d say yes, it was probably a good idea,” he said, adding, “It’d be cool if they could work out a way to postpone it and have it later.”