...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT,
THE HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM
THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST
DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF
ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS
NEAR AND DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO
POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
LINCOLN — Reid Preston gave out red Republican goods this month in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student union — pens, sunglasses, bottle openers.
As treasurer of UNL’s College Republicans, the freshman from Lyons, Nebraska, cares about today’s political scene. Asked if Democratic professors have badgered him with liberal messages, Preston said they haven’t.
Even a professor of political science, who might reasonably be expected to share his own views, “was pretty much in the middle,” Preston said. “For the most part, he was really good at not having any biases at all.”
Many Republicans nationwide say they have lost faith in colleges and universities and now view them as havens of liberal indoctrination. In a comparatively short period, national surveys show, Republicans generally have shifted from a positive opinion of higher education to one of distrust.
But a 2018 campus culture survey done by the NU system, and World-Herald conversations this month with 19 students at UNL and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, found minimal concern about professorial political proselytizing.
Conservatives nevertheless have reason to be suspicious. Not only do college faculties lean liberal, they tumble leftward. Whether that has any effect on teaching and learning isn’t clear, but there isn’t good evidence that anyone is being indoctrinated. Most of the 19 students said politics rarely, if ever, comes up in classes.
High-profile incidents of dismissive or contemptuous treatment of conservative students convey the notion that such episodes are commonplace on college campuses.
Outside the same student union 2½ years ago, a liberal graduate student-lecturer berated a sophomore who was recruiting for the conservative Turning Point USA. The student captured still photos of the lecturer flipping her off and recorded some of the diatribe on video.
The images swept the nation and gave conservatives a gotcha moment. The incident proved, they said, that conservative students are bullied on college campuses. Some Republican state senators in Nebraska demanded changes at UNL, and the student-lecturer wasn’t invited back for the next school year.
Harvey Perlman, former chancellor of UNL and now a law professor there, said that if professors strive to sway Nebraska students toward liberalism, they’re doing a bad job, considering Republican domination of state politics.
“If the concern is somehow that left-leaning faculty will twist the minds of their students, it hasn’t seemed to work,” said Perlman, who switched from Republican to Democrat after the 2016 election of Donald Trump. “Most of us are fairly careful … when discussing issues that divide people.”
David Randall of the conservative-libertarian National Association of Scholars doesn’t see it that way. Randall, director of research of the New York-based organization, said liberals, or progressives, have bent higher education toward a social justice mission that aims to liberate groups from oppression.
This results in a teacher thinking it’s appropriate to rebuke a student for her political perspective, Randall said. “In effect, there is a radical monoculture” growing in higher education, he said.
Of the 19 students interviewed by The World-Herald, seven said they were Democrats, six said they were Republicans and the rest were independent, libertarian or apolitical.
Molly Patrick, a UNO junior with a multidisciplinary major, said professors haven’t imposed their politics on her. “We’re just worrying about facts and stuff,” said Patrick, a libertarian from Fremont. “Some Republicans might think they’re liberal notions, but they’re just facts.”
Noah Floersch, an independent from Omaha, said he has some conservative views and hasn’t been lambasted with liberal political messages from professors. Floersch, a UNL junior, said his family leans to the right.
“I don’t feel like I’ve been forced one way or another, but I definitely think my scope has broadened,” said Floersch, a marketing major.
Sixty Andrews, a senior UNO political science major from Omaha, said he doesn’t hear professors uttering contempt for Trump. Professors “allow us to offer our opinions whether we agree or disagree with any political leader,” he said.
Andrews, a Republican, said higher education has a beneficial impact on individuals and society.
“I can’t get my students to turn in their assignments on time, (so) I’m certainly not going to impact their view on who to vote for,” said Darren Linvill, an associate professor of communication at Clemson University in South Carolina.
Nationwide surveys indicate many college faculties are overwhelmingly liberal or Democratic. The UCLA Higher Education Research Institute found in its latest survey (2016-17) that 48.3% of faculty members identified themselves as liberal compared with 11.7% who said they were conservative.
Further, that survey of more than 20,000 full-time undergraduate teaching faculty members at 143 colleges indicated the percentage of liberals has grown from 36.8% in 1998-99.
A report published four years ago by Econ Journal Watch found that at 40 universities, many elite schools like Harvard and Stanford, 3,623 professors had registered as Democrats and only 314 as Republicans. That ratio is about 11.5 to 1. The study looked at faculty members in economics, history, journalism, law and psychology.
Conservatives know this and don’t like it. The Pew Research Center found last year that 59% of Americans who lean Republican responded that colleges have a negative effect on the nation’s direction, up from 35% in 2012. Among Democratic leaners, 67% had a positive view — the same percentage as in 2012.
A Gallup poll in 2017 found that only 33% of Republicans have a lot of confidence in higher education. Fifty-six percent of Democrats answered that question positively. The Gallup poll found that the biggest reasons for Republican lack of confidence were the belief that they were too political and pushed their own agenda.
UNL’s Richard Duncan, a registered Republican and professor of law, said that when there is little diversity in political thought at colleges, “there’s no reason to have a lot of confidence in them.” And UNL could use more such diversity, he said.
That said, Duncan is in his 41st year at UNL and said the institution is “a really good place.” He said that for the most part, it’s a university where conservatives and progressives can mingle and find their views respected.
An NU campus climate survey published in 2018 found that 90% of students believed liberals felt free to express their views on campus and 75% believed conservatives had the same freedom.
Robert Reason, an associate dean at Iowa State University, said the presence of liberal indoctrination is “just not shown in any of the research.”
Reason said that during faculty recruitment, “I’ve never had a conversation about someone’s political views.” He described himself as a moderate Democrat.
Many say a big reason for the disparity is that liberals select careers in higher education because there are like-minded people in it. They say conservatives are more likely to join the private sector.
Clemson’s Linvill said studies have found that students become slightly more liberal while in college, but that a similar change also takes place among young adults who don’t go to college. Linvill, who said he is registered as an independent, has studied political bias in higher education and said it’s largely fallacious.
Linvill said in one report that there has been a growth of conservative groups “with a stated mission to expose political bias and abuse in higher education.” This has contributed to widespread publicity of episodes where bias was evident, he said.
Julia Schleck, an associate professor of English at UNL, said through an email that the partisan divide over higher education “has been deliberately engineered” by conservative media.
Schleck, who leans to the left, said negative coverage in those outlets over the past five years has produced the slump in Republicans’ opinion of higher education.
Randall, at the National Association of Scholars, said conservative students have created groups like Turning Point USA because of the “nonstop propaganda thrust at them” by liberal professors.
The Harvard student newspaper two years ago said in an editorial that the school needs more diversity of political viewpoints. The editorial said 83.2% of the university’s arts and sciences faculty identified themselves as liberal in the paper’s survey, compared with 1.5% who said they were conservative.
“These statistics do not reflect America,” the piece said. And, it said, the statistics probably contribute to declining faith in American colleges.
