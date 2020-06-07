We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Now for the latest in collegiate competition: Which colleges have the coolest coronavirus masks?

Many colleges and universities are stocking up on masks in anticipation of students returning for the fall semester.

They are one item in a multitude of expensive supplies and strategies that campuses across the country must use if they hope to effectively bring students, faculty members and staff back to campus in August. Most colleges have formed task forces and committees to analyze the situation and make recommendations.

Part of the challenge is to balance the risk of bringing students back to campus against the potentially harsh financial impact of continuing to teach classes online, which don’t fulfill some students’ desire for a college experience. The goal, of course, is to keep people healthy.

Among the things institutions must consider are additional cleaning and disinfecting; testing for the disease; tracking, or “contact tracing,” when someone contracts the disease; thresholds as to what level of disease is tolerable on campus and what level requires sending all students home. There also must be space to isolate ill students and quarantine those who have been in touch with sick people.

Other considerations include: the appropriate amount of classroom space to allow for physical distancing; plastic barriers in front of some staffers; how to handle residence halls, sports and recreation; whether to add instructors and nurses; and how to deal with students at high risk of severe illness, such as those with asthma.

“We’re trying to weave everything together, from academics to athletics to social events,” said Jennifer Agee, who is on two of Nebraska Wesleyan University’s coronavirus committees. “There’s so many concerns and so much anxiety around things.”

There are lots of pieces to the puzzle. “I would say the only thing we can be sure of is that we can’t be sure what it’s going to be like,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “We’re planning for the best and worst.”

Campus committees are in planning mode. Creighton University has a “Campus Safety and Innovative Operations Workgroup” focused on screening for the disease, protective gear and supplies, social distancing, cleaning and other elements. Concordia University of Seward has a “Reopening Task Force” and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln a “Forward to Fall” team.

They have plenty to consider. “It’s overwhelming,” said Gerri Taylor, a member of the American College Health Association COVID-19 task force. “So they need to have guidelines in place.”

The Baltimore-based group has written a 19-page set of guidelines for colleges. “I think they just need to be very cautious and thoughtful,” Taylor said.

Numerous colleges and universities have changed their fall schedules so they give less break time in which a student could go elsewhere, contract the disease and bring it back to campus. UNL, for instance, plans to hold classes on Labor Day, give some final tests over a weekend and finish the semester by Thanksgiving.

Other schools that have changed their schedules somewhat are Creighton University, Wayne State College and the College of St. Mary.

The Chronicle of Higher Education said that of more than 800 colleges monitored, two-thirds have said they intend to return to on-campus classes in the fall.

While it’s obvious that the health of a campus community must be the top concern, there are other worries. The National Governors Association said in a memo this month that the “high risk of legal liability from individuals who contract COVID-19 on campus highlights the clear need for standards that institutions must meet to be protected from litigation.”

Juggling the details that must be managed is like carrying five bags of groceries. Every time you adjust one bag, two others slip.

“There are a lot of things that are being discussed,” said Deb Fiddelke, a spokeswoman for UNL. “This is something that every institution is trying to figure out right now.”

Gold said UNMC and UNO “will bend over backwards to be absolutely state-of-the-art” with its equipment and strategies and that “we have to create a safe environment.” UNMC has created a smartphone app called 1-Check COVID that provides guidance to individuals based on self-reported symptoms, travel, medical conditions and exposure.

UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security also has written a 23-page guide including checklists for colleges dealing with a pandemic. Fiddelke said UNL will work with the med center to finalize UNL’s details on testing and other things.

But after institutions have made their strongest effort, Gold said, “We are going to encourage all of our students to use their best judgment” about coming to campus or using online courses, and about whether they need to stay home and be tested on a given day, he said.

For many, best judgment now includes wearing masks in numerous social settings.

More than 60,000 masks — two each for students, professors and staffers — will cost UNL $164,110. They will come in two colors, red and black, will feature the Huskers’ “N,” and will come from Bergman Incentives of Omaha.

Bergman also will provide masks containing appropriate colors and lettering to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and UNMC and to medical residents from Creighton University.

“No one wants to capitalize on a pandemic,” said Mike Battershell, president of Bergman Incentives. Nevertheless, masks are in demand and companies are competing to supply them. Bergman produces 70,000 masks a week and intends to step up the pace so it can serve more colleges and school districts.

UNL’s Fiddelke said that masks, while vital, are a small part of the equation. The Forward to Fall task force is “looking at all of the options,” she said, because information remains preliminary.

The cost will be high. Fiddelke said UNL expects federal relief money, or CARES Act money, will pay for a large chunk of it, if not all.

Gold said nasal swab coronavirus testing is covered by the federal relief money, but there are no doubt elements that won’t be. He said he couldn’t estimate the cost to UNMC and UNO. “But it will be a big number.”

Nasal swab testing alone is expensive. A federally approved home testing kit made by Everlywell costs more than $100, the company says on its website.

Derek Rayment, a spokesman for Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, said his college has ordered special spray for cleaning and created “hundreds of signs” and postcards to remind people about social distancing and symptoms of the disease.

Gerri Taylor, former director of the health center at Bentley University in Massachusetts, said colleges also must be nimble enough to shift plans.

Information about the pandemic changes so rapidly, she said, that a decision made today might have to be reconsidered in a month. The complexities will lighten, she said, if and when a vaccine is created.

