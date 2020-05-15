Dawn Zumbrennen, an eighth grade American history teacher, waves to students in the bed of a truck during a summer send-off parade at Elkhorn Valley View Middle School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the public school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Patty Mollring, a Spanish teacher, wears a sombrero and waves to families as they drive by during a summer send-off parade at Elkhorn Valley View Middle School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the public school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Amber Pierce, a pre-K teacher, uses a blowhard while cheering on families during a summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Henry Maresch, a preschooler, reaches for bubble from the car during a summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Tiffany Opperman, a seventh grade language arts teacher, waves to families as they drive during a summer send-off parade at Elkhorn Valley View Middle School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the public school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Addie Borgmann, a sixth grader, waves from the sun roof during a summer send-off parade at Elkhorn Valley View Middle School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the public school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Summery decorations cover teachers' cars during a summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kensie McCrillis, left, and Colette Mollak, both preschoolers, wave from the sun roof during a summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Lusina Kavan, a cafeteria worker, waves to families during a summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Cora Johnson, a preschooler, hands a card to her teacher during a summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Students sit in the bed of a truck during a summer send-off parade at Elkhorn Valley View Middle School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the public school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Sarah Tabor, a pre-K teacher, wears a grass skirt and flower necklace during a summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday.
A summer send-off parade at Elkhorn Valley View Middle School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the public school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
One of the strangest school years in recent memory has come to an end.
The 2019-2020 school year is in the books for Omaha Public Schools, Millard, Bellevue, Westside and Elkhorn students. They finish the school year days earlier than what the school calendar said in August after officials moved up the last day of school.
Other districts, like Papillion La Vista Community Schools, will finish their school years next week.
The goodbyes, like everything else since March, were virtual. Teachers held final class video conferences. School staff made goodbye videos.
At Elkhorn Public Schools' Valley View Middle School, school staff held a goodbye parade where students and their families could drive by and say farewell.
Most students in the metro area haven't been inside a classroom since concerns over the coronavirus closed schools in March.
Elkhorn Public Schools Superintendent Bary Habrock said in a Thursday letter to families and staff that many questions remain about the 2020-21 school year "with few to no answers."
As other superintendents have done, Habrock laid out four different scenarios: normal start to the school year, delayed start, a mix of in-person and remote learning or continued distance learning.
"We know that flexibility will be necessary until a vaccination is discovered. If this information creates anxiety or questions, you are normal," Habrock wrote. "Collectively, we are weary and anxious and our tolerance is waning, but we remain optimistic that we will overcome this challenge through our school-community partnership."
Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.
